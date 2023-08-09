Wednesday's game features the New York Yankees (59-55) and the Chicago White Sox (46-69) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 9.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (2-6) for the Yankees and Mike Clevinger (4-5) for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 40, or 58.8%, of those games.

New York has a record of 37-24 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 492 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule