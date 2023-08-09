Yankees vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game features the New York Yankees (59-55) and the Chicago White Sox (46-69) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 9.
The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (2-6) for the Yankees and Mike Clevinger (4-5) for the White Sox.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 40, or 58.8%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 37-24 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win.
- New York ranks 21st in the majors with 492 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown
|August 5
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Justin Verlander
|August 6
|Astros
|L 9-7
|Carlos Rodón vs Jose Urquidy
|August 7
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Gerrit Cole vs Dylan Cease
|August 8
|@ White Sox
|W 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Touki Toussaint
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
