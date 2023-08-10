In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 16 on Thursday, we have a matchup featuring No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud against No. 37 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

In this Round of 16 match versus Davidovich Fokina (+110), Ruud is favored to win with -145 odds.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 59.2% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Casper Ruud +110 Odds to Win Match -145 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Davidovich Fokina beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2.

Ruud reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 36-ranked Jiri Lehecka 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday.

In his 52 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Davidovich Fokina has played an average of 26.2 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Through 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has played 25.4 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.4% of them.

In the past 12 months, Ruud has played 65 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.0% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Ruud is averaging 28.6 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Davidovich Fokina and Ruud have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 32. Davidovich Fokina was victorious in that match 7-6, 2-6, 7-6, 0-6, 7-5.

Davidovich Fokina has secured three sets against Ruud (good for a 60.0% win percentage), compared to Ruud's two.

Ruud and Davidovich Fokina have matched up for 52 total games, and Ruud has won more often, securing 29 of them.

Davidovich Fokina and Ruud have matched up one time, averaging 52 games and five sets per match.

