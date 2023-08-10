In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 40-ranked Andy Murray faces No. 8 Jannik Sinner.

In this Round of 16 match against Murray (+270), Sinner is favored with -375 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Andy Murray vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andy Murray vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 78.9% chance to win.

Andy Murray Jannik Sinner +270 Odds to Win Match -375 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andy Murray vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Murray beat Max Purcell 7-6, 3-6, 7-5.

Sinner advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Through 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), Murray has played 29.4 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.6% of them.

Murray has played 29.9 games per match (26.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 28 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Sinner is averaging 24.5 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 68 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 56.9% of those games.

Sinner is averaging 24.0 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 45 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Murray and Sinner each have put up one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on February 23, 2022, with Sinner finishing on top 7-5, 6-2.

Murray and Sinner have been equally matched, each claiming two of four sets versus the other.

Sinner has beaten Murray in 22 of 42 total games between them, good for a 52.4% winning percentage.

In two head-to-head matches, Murray and Sinner are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.