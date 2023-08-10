In the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Thursday, Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 17) meets Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1).

With -550 odds, Alcaraz is favored over Hurkacz (+360) for this match.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 84.6% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Hubert Hurkacz -550 Odds to Win Match +360 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 61.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.6

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday, Alcaraz reached the Round of 16.

Hurkacz took home the win 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 against Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Through 70 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 25.2 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 59.3% of them.

On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 30 matches over the past year, totaling 25.2 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 57.7% of games.

Hurkacz has averaged 30.7 games per match (27.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.1% of the games.

Hurkacz is averaging 29.1 games per match (27.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On April 1, 2022, Alcaraz and Hurkacz played in the Miami Open presented by Itau semifinals. Alcaraz came out on top 7-6, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Alcaraz has won two versus Hurkacz (100.0%), while Hurkacz has captured zero.

Alcaraz has captured 14 games (53.8% win rate) versus Hurkacz, who has claimed 12 games.

Hurkacz and Alcaraz have squared off one time, and they have averaged 26.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

