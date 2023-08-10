Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 10, 2023
The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New York Betting Insights
- New York put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Offensively, New York ranked 18th in the with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).
- Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.
Giants Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (188.5 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.
- Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (77.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 17 games.
- Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+800
