In the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on Thursday, Karolina Muchova (ranked No. 17) meets Iga Swiatek (No. 1).

Swiatek is the favorite (-650) in this match, compared to the underdog Muchova, who is +400.

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 86.7% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Karolina Muchova -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +175 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 61.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.2

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

Swiatek defeated Karolina Pliskova 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Muchova reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 31-ranked Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Swiatek has played 77 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 18.4 games per match.

Swiatek has played 47 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 18.3 games per match.

In her 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Muchova is averaging 22.7 games per match while winning 55.5% of those games.

Muchova has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 56.6% of games.

In the one match between Swiatek and Muchova dating back to 2015, in the French Open finals, Swiatek was victorious 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Swiatek and Muchova have faced off in three total sets, with Swiatek claiming two of them and Muchova one.

Swiatek and Muchova have competed in 30 total games, and Swiatek has won more often, capturing 17 of them.

In their one match against each other, Swiatek and Muchova are averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets.

