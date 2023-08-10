No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula will meet No. 49 Jasmine Paolini in the National Bank Open Round of 16 on Thursday, August 10.

With -650 odds, Pegula is the favorite against Paolini (+425) in this match.

Jessica Pegula vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 86.7% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Jasmine Paolini -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 63.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.6

Jessica Pegula vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 61-ranked Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday, Pegula advanced to the Round of 16.

In her most recent scheduled match, Paolini picked up a walkover win over Madison Keys at the National Bank Open.

Through 65 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Pegula has played 21.3 games per match and won 57.0% of them.

Pegula has played 45 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.4 games per match.

In her 39 matches in the past year across all court types, Paolini is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 48.6% of those games.

Paolini is averaging 19.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 23 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Pegula holds a 3-0 record versus Paolini. Their most recent meeting, at the Credit One Charleston Open on April 6, 2022, went to Pegula 6-2, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Pegula has won six against Paolini (100.0%), while Paolini has captured zero.

Pegula and Paolini have matched up for 53 total games, and Pegula has won more often, claiming 37 of them.

Paolini and Pegula have squared off three times, and they have averaged 17.7 games and two sets per match.

