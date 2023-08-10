On Thursday, Danielle Collins (No. 48 in the world) faces Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 81) in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.

In this Round of 16 match, Collins is the favorite (-135) against Fernandez (+105) .

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 57.4% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Danielle Collins +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

Fernandez defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Collins came out on top 6-4, 6-2 against Maria Sakkari in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Fernandez has played 39 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

In her 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fernandez has played an average of 20.0 games.

Collins has averaged 23.3 games per match in her 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.2% of the games.

Collins has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.

Fernandez and Collins have not competed against each other since 2015.

