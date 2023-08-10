In the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on Thursday, Liudmila Samsonova (ranked No. 18) meets Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2).

Sabalenka is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Samsonova, who is +190.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Aryna Sabalenka +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +350 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 44.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.9

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Samsonova took down Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Sabalenka is coming off a 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 35-ranked Petra Martic in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 20.9 games per match and won 56.0% of them.

In her 39 matches on hard courts over the past year, Samsonova has played an average of 20.4 games.

In her 65 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Sabalenka is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 58.1% of those games.

Through 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Sabalenka has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 57.5% of those games.

On October 19, 2022, Samsonova and Sabalenka matched up in the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022 Round of 32. Samsonova secured the win 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

In three total sets against each other, Samsonova has taken two, while Sabalenka has secured one.

Samsonova and Sabalenka have matched up for 26 total games, and Samsonova has won more often, capturing 14 of them.

In one match between Samsonova and Sabalenka, they have played 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

