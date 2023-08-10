Lorenzo Musetti (No. 19 ranking) will face Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Thursday, August 10.

In the Round of 16, Medvedev is the favorite against Musetti, with -450 odds against the underdog's +310.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 81.8% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Daniil Medvedev +310 Odds to Win Match -450 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Musetti defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Medvedev is coming off a 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 66-ranked Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Musetti has played 65 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.9 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Musetti has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Medvedev has played 77 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 58.5% of those games.

Medvedev is averaging 21.9 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 54 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Musetti and Medvedev have not matched up against each other since 2015.

