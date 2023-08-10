In the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Thursday, Milos Raonic meets Mackenzie McDonald (No. 59).

In this Round of 16 match, Raonic is favored (-120) versus McDonald (-105) .

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Milos Raonic Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Milos Raonic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 54.5% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Milos Raonic -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Milos Raonic Trends and Insights

By beating No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, McDonald reached the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Raonic defeated No. 115-ranked Taro Daniel, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), McDonald has played 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.4% of them.

On hard courts, McDonald has played 42 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.5% of games.

In the past year, Raonic has competed in four total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. He averages 32.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

McDonald and Raonic have not played each other since 2015.

