In the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Thursday, Milos Raonic meets Mackenzie McDonald (No. 59).

In this Round of 16 match, Raonic is favored (-120) versus McDonald (-105) .

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Milos Raonic Match Information

  • Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 10
  • Venue: Sobeys Stadium
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Milos Raonic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 54.5% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Milos Raonic
-105 Odds to Win Match -120
51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5%
49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Milos Raonic Trends and Insights

  • By beating No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, McDonald reached the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Raonic defeated No. 115-ranked Taro Daniel, winning 6-4, 6-3.
  • Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), McDonald has played 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.4% of them.
  • On hard courts, McDonald has played 42 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.5% of games.
  • In the past year, Raonic has competed in four total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. He averages 32.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.
  • McDonald and Raonic have not played each other since 2015.

