On Thursday, Marie Bouzkova (No. 37 in the world) faces Daria Kasatkina (No. 14) in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Bouzkova (+135), Kasatkina is favored to win with -175 odds.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Marie Bouzkova vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 63.6% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Daria Kasatkina +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Marie Bouzkova vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Bouzkova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 6-ranked Caroline Garcia in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Kasatkina defeated Anna Blinkova 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Bouzkova has played 20.7 games per match and won 51.3% of them.

In her 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bouzkova has played an average of 18.9 games.

In her 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kasatkina is averaging 20.1 games per match while winning 54.9% of those games.

Kasatkina has played 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 52.6% of games.

In head-to-head matches, Kasatkina has tallied two wins, while Bouzkova has zero. In their most recent match on February 18, 2021, Kasatkina won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Kasatkina has taken four versus Bouzkova (66.7%), while Bouzkova has claimed two.

Kasatkina has bettered Bouzkova in 34 of 60 total games between them, good for a 56.7% winning percentage.

Bouzkova and Kasatkina have played two times, averaging 30 games and three sets per match.

