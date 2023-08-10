On Thursday, Marketa Vondrousova (No. 10 in the world) faces Cori Gauff (No. 7) in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.

In the Round of 16, Gauff is favored over Vondrousova, with -115 odds against the underdog's -110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 53.5% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Cori Gauff -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

By taking down Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday, Vondrousova advanced to the Round of 16.

Gauff beat Katie Boulter 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Vondrousova has played 20.7 games per match in her 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Vondrousova has played 20.5 games per match and won 58.5% of them.

In the past year, Gauff has played 59 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 56.6% of the games. She averages 19.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Through 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Gauff has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 57.6% of those games.

Vondrousova and Gauff have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 32. Gauff was victorious in that matchup 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

In three total sets against one another, Gauff has won two, while Vondrousova has secured one.

Gauff and Vondrousova have squared off in 25 total games, with Gauff winning 15 and Vondrousova capturing 10.

Vondrousova and Gauff have squared off one time, averaging 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.