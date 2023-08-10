In the National Bank Open Round of 16 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic against No. 9 Petra Kvitova.

With -140 odds, Bencic is favored over Kvitova (+110) in this match.

Petra Kvitova vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Petra Kvitova vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 58.3% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Belinda Bencic +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Petra Kvitova vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Kvitova took down Camila Giorgi 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.

Bencic won 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 against Alycia Parks in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kvitova has played 21.2 games per match and won 54.9% of them.

In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kvitova has played an average of 21.6 games.

In her 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Bencic is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 55.9% of those games.

Bencic has played 41 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 55.9% of games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Kvitova and Bencic have split 1-1. Bencic came out on top in their most recent clash on October 29, 2019, winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Kvitova and Bencic have played five total sets, with Kvitova claiming three of them and Bencic two.

Kvitova has captured 25 games (56.8% win rate) against Bencic, who has claimed 19 games.

Kvitova and Bencic have squared off two times, averaging 22.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

