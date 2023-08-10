How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will try to find success Austin Cox when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 18th in MLB action with 128 total home runs.
- Boston's .432 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.261).
- Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (556 total runs).
- The Red Sox are eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.322).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Paxton is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year.
- Paxton is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|John Schreiber
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Cox
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Joey Wentz
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
