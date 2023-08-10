On Thursday, August 10 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (59-55) host the Kansas City Royals (37-79) at Fenway Park. James Paxton will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Austin Cox will take the mound for the Royals.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +190 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-3, 3.60 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 3.58 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Red Sox's game against the Royals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Red Sox (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 26 (53.1%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Boston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32.4%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +190 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

