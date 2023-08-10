Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open
Sloane Stephens (No. 38 ranking) will face Elena Rybakina (No. 4) in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on Thursday, August 10.
With -375 odds, Rybakina is the favorite against Stephens (+270) for this matchup.
Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 10
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Sloane Stephens
|Elena Rybakina
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+700
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|12.5%
|40.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.9
Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights
- In her most recent match at the National Bank Open, Stephens advanced past Victoria Azarenka via walkover.
- Rybakina is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Jennifer Brady in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Stephens has played 20.7 games per match and won 51.5% of them.
- On hard courts, Stephens has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 49.4% of games.
- In her 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rybakina is averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 56.2% of those games.
- In 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Rybakina has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 55.9% of those games.
- Stephens and Rybakina have not played each other since 2015.
