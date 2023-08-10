Sloane Stephens (No. 38 ranking) will face Elena Rybakina (No. 4) in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on Thursday, August 10.

With -375 odds, Rybakina is the favorite against Stephens (+270) for this matchup.

Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

  • Tournament: The National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 10
  • Venue: Stade Iga
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 78.9% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Elena Rybakina
+270 Odds to Win Match -375
+4000 Odds to Win Tournament +700
27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9%
2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5%
40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

  • In her most recent match at the National Bank Open, Stephens advanced past Victoria Azarenka via walkover.
  • Rybakina is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Jennifer Brady in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Stephens has played 20.7 games per match and won 51.5% of them.
  • On hard courts, Stephens has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 49.4% of games.
  • In her 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rybakina is averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 56.2% of those games.
  • In 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Rybakina has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 55.9% of those games.
  • Stephens and Rybakina have not played each other since 2015.

