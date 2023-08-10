Sloane Stephens (No. 38 ranking) will face Elena Rybakina (No. 4) in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on Thursday, August 10.

With -375 odds, Rybakina is the favorite against Stephens (+270) for this matchup.

Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 78.9% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Elena Rybakina +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +700 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Sloane Stephens vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

In her most recent match at the National Bank Open, Stephens advanced past Victoria Azarenka via walkover.

Rybakina is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Jennifer Brady in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Stephens has played 20.7 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

On hard courts, Stephens has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 49.4% of games.

In her 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rybakina is averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 56.2% of those games.

In 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Rybakina has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 55.9% of those games.

Stephens and Rybakina have not played each other since 2015.

