The Connecticut Sun (21-7), on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (8-20). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Sun vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-7.5) 160.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-7.5) 160.5 -375 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-7.5) 160.5 -380 +280 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Sun have compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have covered 10 times in 27 games with a spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, Connecticut has an ATS record of 4-7.
  • Phoenix is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times this season.
  • Mercury games have hit the over 12 out of 27 times this season.

