No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz will face No. 18 Alex de Minaur in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 16 on Thursday, August 10.

In this Round of 16 match versus de Minaur (+110), Fritz is favored with -140 odds.

Taylor Fritz vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 58.3% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Alex de Minaur -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Taylor Fritz vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Fritz is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 34-ranked Ugo Humbert in Wednesday's Round of 32.

de Minaur advanced to the Round of 16 by beating No. 141-ranked Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday.

Fritz has played 74 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 26.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Fritz has played 50 matches over the past year, totaling 25.9 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.1% of games.

In his 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, de Minaur is averaging 23.4 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.8% of those games.

de Minaur is averaging 23.6 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Each time Fritz and de Minaur have played dating back to 2015 (three matches), Fritz has taken home the win. The most recent meeting was a 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 win in the semifinals of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In terms of sets, Fritz has won seven versus de Minaur (70.0%), while de Minaur has claimed three.

Fritz has the upper hand in 99 total games versus de Minaur, capturing 54 of them.

In three head-to-head matches, Fritz and de Minaur have averaged 33 games and 3.3 sets per match.

