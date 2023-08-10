On Thursday, Tommy Paul (No. 14 in the world) takes on Marcos Giron (No. 70) in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Paul has -185 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals over Giron (+140).

Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 10

Thursday, August 10 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 64.9% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Marcos Giron -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Tommy Paul vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Paul took down Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Giron advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Paul has played 27.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 62 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 41 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paul has played an average of 26.7 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Giron has competed in 57 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.4% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Giron has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.1 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 50.9% of games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Paul and Giron have split 1-1. Giron came out on top in their most recent clash on March 24, 2021, winning 7-6, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Paul and Giron, each securing two sets against the other.

Paul has captured 22 games (53.7% win rate) versus Giron, who has claimed 19 games.

In their two matches against each other, Paul and Giron are averaging 20.5 games and 2.0 sets.

