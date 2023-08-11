Adam Duvall -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), with multiple hits 11 times (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has driven home a run in 21 games this year (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .284 AVG .203 .330 OBP .289 .539 SLG .481 15 XBH 12 5 HR 5 20 RBI 11 36/6 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings