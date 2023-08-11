On Friday, Alex de Minaur (No. 18 in the world) takes on Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Medvedev carries -350 odds to claim a win versus de Minaur (+250).

Alex de Minaur vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 11

Friday, August 11 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alex de Minaur vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Daniil Medvedev +250 Odds to Win Match -350 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

Alex de Minaur vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

de Minaur is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 victory over No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz in Thursday's Round of 16.

Medvedev made it to the quarterfinals by taking down No. 19-ranked Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

de Minaur has played 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.4 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, de Minaur has played an average of 23.6 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Medvedev has played 77 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.2 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 58.8% of those games.

In 54 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Medvedev has averaged 21.7 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 60.8% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, de Minaur and Medvedev have split 1-1. de Minaur took their last battle on November 2, 2022, winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between de Minaur and Medvedev, each winning three sets against the other.

Medvedev has defeated de Minaur in 32 of 58 total games between them, good for a 55.2% winning percentage.

In two matches between de Minaur and Medvedev, they have played 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

