With only three rounds remaining in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) and Tommy Paul (No. 14) will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 11.

Check out the Alcaraz-Paul match on Tennis Channel.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Friday, August 11

Friday, August 11 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz vs. Paul Matchup Info

Alcaraz advanced past Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Alcaraz advanced all the way to the final and then defeated No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on July 16.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Paul beat No. 70-ranked Marcos Giron, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Paul suffered defeat in the quarterfinal of his previous tournament (the Mifel Open) on August 3, when he went down 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 to Alex de Minaur.

Alcaraz and Paul have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Alcaraz took home the victory in their last match on March 28, 2023, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Alcaraz has won three sets against Paul, good for a 60.0% winning percentage, while Paul has claimed two sets.

Alcaraz and Paul have played 55 total games, with Alcaraz winning 28 games and Paul coming out on top in 27.

Alcaraz vs. Paul Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Tommy Paul -500 Odds to Win Match +360 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

