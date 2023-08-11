On Friday, Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1 in the world) takes on Tommy Paul (No. 14) in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Alcaraz carries -500 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals with a win over Paul (+360).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 11

Friday, August 11 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 83.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Tommy Paul -500 Odds to Win Match +360 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.7% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 17-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday, Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals.

Paul won 6-3, 6-2 versus Marcos Giron in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Alcaraz has played 25 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 69 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Alcaraz has played 24.8 games per match (20.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 61 matches in the past year across all court types, Paul is averaging 27 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.2% of those games.

Paul has played 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.5 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 53.8% of games.

Alcaraz and Paul each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on March 28, 2023, with Alcaraz securing the win 6-4, 6-4.

Alcaraz and Paul have matched up in five total sets, with Alcaraz taking three of them and Paul two.

Alcaraz has the edge in 55 total games versus Paul, claiming 28 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Alcaraz and Paul are averaging 27.5 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.