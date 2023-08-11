Daria Kasatkina will face Elena Rybakina in the National Bank Open quarterfinals on Friday, August 11.

In this Quarterfinal matchup versus Kasatkina (+160), Rybakina is favored to win with -200 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 11

Friday, August 11 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 66.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Elena Rybakina +160 Odds to Win Match -200 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +350 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

Kasatkina defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Rybakina came out on top 6-3, 6-3 against Sloane Stephens in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Kasatkina has played 20.1 games per match in her 57 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Kasatkina has played 19.4 games per match in her 31 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Rybakina has averaged 20.5 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.4% of the games.

Rybakina has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 56.3% of those games.

In three head-to-head meetings, Kasatkina has defeated Rybakina two times. Kasatkina took their most recent meeting 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 on August 1, 2022 in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 32.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Kasatkina and Rybakina, each taking four sets against the other.

Kasatkina and Rybakina have squared off in 66 total games, with Kasatkina taking 35 and Rybakina capturing 31.

Rybakina and Kasatkina have played three times, and they have averaged 22.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.