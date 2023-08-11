On Friday, Gael Monfils (No. 276 in the world) takes on Jannik Sinner (No. 8) in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Sinner is getting -350 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals versus Monfils (+250).

Gael Monfils vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 11

Friday, August 11 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Gael Monfils vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 77.8% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Jannik Sinner +250 Odds to Win Match -350 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 40 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60

Gael Monfils vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Monfils is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 62-ranked Aleksandar Vukic in Thursday's Round of 16.

Sinner made it past Andy Murray - (retired) in the .

In his 11 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Monfils has played an average of 20.0 games (19.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Monfils has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 17.9 games per match (17.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.4% of games.

In his 67 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Sinner is averaging 24.5 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 57.0% of those games.

Sinner has averaged 23.9 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 56.5% of those games.

Sinner and Monfils have played two times dating back to 2015, and Sinner has won every time, including 6-3, 6-4 in their most recent meeting on October 3, 2021 at the Sofia Open.

Sinner and Monfils have matched up in seven sets against each other, with Sinner claiming five of them.

Sinner and Monfils have matched up for 70 total games, and Sinner has won more often, claiming 39 of them.

Monfils and Sinner have matched up two times, averaging 35.0 games and 3.5 sets per match.

