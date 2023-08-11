Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .204 with eight doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 37 of 65 games this year (56.9%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).
- He has homered in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 65), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 25 games this season (38.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 65 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.198
|AVG
|.211
|.271
|OBP
|.286
|.437
|SLG
|.491
|12
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|21
|32/12
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.52), 28th in WHIP (1.197), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.