The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per contest.

The Giants put up a 5-3-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.

As favorites, New York went 3-2. When underdogs, the Giants were 6-5-1.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 TD passes and five interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (188.5 per game).

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (77.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 17 games.

Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Okereke registered 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

Odds are current as of August 11 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.