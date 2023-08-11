Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Harrison Bader (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Bader has had a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.0%).
- In 10.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (18.5%).
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.260
|AVG
|.273
|.300
|OBP
|.299
|.427
|SLG
|.404
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|23/6
|K/BB
|19/4
|7
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (8-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.