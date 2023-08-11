Iga Swiatek (No. 1 ranking) will face Danielle Collins (No. 48) in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open on Friday, August 11.

Swiatek is the favorite (-550) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Collins, who is +400.

Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 11

Friday, August 11 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 84.6% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Danielle Collins -550 Odds to Win Match +400 +160 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 63.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.8

Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

Swiatek advanced past Karolina Muchova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Collins clinched a victory against No. 81-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Swiatek has played 18.5 games per match in her 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 47 matches over the past year, totaling 18.6 games per match while winning 62.7% of games.

Collins is averaging 23.3 games per match in her 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Collins has played 29 matches and averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Swiatek and Collins have met three times dating back to 2015, and Swiatek has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-0, 6-1 victory in their most recent matchup on February 15, 2023 at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

In terms of sets, Swiatek has won four against Collins (66.7%), while Collins has captured two.

Swiatek and Collins have faced off in 41 total games, with Swiatek taking 26 and Collins capturing 15.

In their three matches against each other, Swiatek and Collins are averaging 13.7 games and 2.0 sets.

