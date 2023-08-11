Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .235 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .254.
- Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.238
|AVG
|.270
|.296
|OBP
|.353
|.361
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|19
|16/9
|K/BB
|29/16
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.52), 28th in WHIP (1.197), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.