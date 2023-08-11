After batting .235 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .254.
  • Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 38
.238 AVG .270
.296 OBP .353
.361 SLG .385
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 19
16/9 K/BB 29/16
5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
  • The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.52), 28th in WHIP (1.197), and ninth in K/9 (10.7).
