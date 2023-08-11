In the National Bank Open quarterfinals on Friday, Jessica Pegula takes on Cori Gauff.

With -150 odds, Gauff is favored over Pegula (+120) in this matchup.

Jessica Pegula vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 11

Friday, August 11 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 60.0% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Cori Gauff +120 Odds to Win Match -150 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +650 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 47.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.2

Jessica Pegula vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Pegula is coming off a 6-4, 6-0 win over No. 49-ranked Jasmine Paolini in Thursday's Round of 16.

Gauff eliminated Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In her 65 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Pegula has played an average of 21.3 games.

In her 45 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pegula has played an average of 21.3 games.

In her 59 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Gauff is averaging 19.4 games per match and winning 57.0% of those games.

Gauff has played 41 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set while winning 58.2% of games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Pegula and Gauff have split 1-1. Gauff claimed their last clash on June 29, 2023, winning 6-3, 6-3.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Pegula and Gauff, each taking two sets against the other.

Gauff has the advantage in 38 total games against Pegula, capturing 20 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Pegula and Gauff are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

