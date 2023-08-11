Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .224.
- Higashioka has had a hit in 30 of 62 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits eight times (12.9%).
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (23 of 62), with more than one RBI five times (8.1%).
- In 15 games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.216
|AVG
|.232
|.260
|OBP
|.260
|.443
|SLG
|.326
|10
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|29/6
|K/BB
|27/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.52), 28th in WHIP (1.197), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
