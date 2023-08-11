On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .224.

Higashioka has had a hit in 30 of 62 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits eight times (12.9%).

He has homered in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (23 of 62), with more than one RBI five times (8.1%).

In 15 games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .216 AVG .232 .260 OBP .260 .443 SLG .326 10 XBH 5 5 HR 2 14 RBI 14 29/6 K/BB 27/4 0 SB 0

