The Chicago Sky (12-16) will lean on Kahleah Copper (seventh in WNBA, 19.4 points per game) to help them knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.7) and the New York Liberty (22-6) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-12.5) 168.5 -1050 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-12.5) 168.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-12.5) 168.5 -899 +500 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-12.5) 165.5 -950 +575 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 11-16-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread this season.
  • New York has covered the spread twice this season (2-6 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago has covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 27 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 27 times this year.

