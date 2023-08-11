On Friday, Luis Urias (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .162 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 10 of 26 games this season (38.5%), Urias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Urias has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 .191 AVG .111 .321 OBP .250 .255 SLG .222 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 5 RBI 1 15/5 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings