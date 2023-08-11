On Friday, Mackenzie McDonald (No. 59 in the world) takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 37) in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Davidovich Fokina is getting -140 odds to bring home a victory versus McDonald (+110).

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 11

Friday, August 11 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 58.3% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, McDonald eliminated Milos Raonic, 6-3, 6-3.

Davidovich Fokina advanced past Casper Ruud 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

McDonald has played 23.7 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

McDonald has played 23.2 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Davidovich Fokina has played 53 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.4 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Davidovich Fokina has played 31 matches and averaged 25.7 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On November 7, 2021, McDonald and Davidovich Fokina met in the Stockholm Open Round of 32. Davidovich Fokina came out on top 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Davidovich Fokina has taken two against McDonald (66.7%), while McDonald has clinched one.

Davidovich Fokina has taken down McDonald in 16 of 29 total games between them, good for a 55.2% win rate.

In their one match against each other, McDonald and Davidovich Fokina are averaging 29 games and three sets.

