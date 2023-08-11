Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- hitting .259 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .202.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 29 of 67 games this season (43.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (11.9%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 20 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.200
|AVG
|.204
|.231
|OBP
|.298
|.320
|SLG
|.286
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|13
|23/3
|K/BB
|25/13
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Luzardo (8-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.