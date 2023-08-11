Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has six doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .330.
- In 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In six games this season (20.7%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27.6% of his games this season (eight of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.400
|AVG
|.179
|.422
|OBP
|.258
|.550
|SLG
|.179
|7
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|1
|10/3
|K/BB
|2/3
|2
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.67, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.