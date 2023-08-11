Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Rafael Devers (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (108) this season while batting .260 with 52 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Devers has recorded a hit in 68 of 109 games this year (62.4%), including 33 multi-hit games (30.3%).
- In 22 games this season, he has gone deep (20.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Devers has driven in a run in 47 games this year (43.1%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44.0% of his games this season (48 of 109), with two or more runs 13 times (11.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|50
|.276
|AVG
|.242
|.352
|OBP
|.305
|.498
|SLG
|.526
|28
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|39/23
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.67, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.