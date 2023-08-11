The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Pablo Reyes and Kerry Carpenter have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 128 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .431.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (558 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox are eighth in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.318).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, June 1, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Sale has collected five quality starts this season.

Sale heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta MacKenzie Gore 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away - Patrick Corbin

