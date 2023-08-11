How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Pablo Reyes and Kerry Carpenter have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 128 total home runs.
- Boston ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .431.
- The Red Sox's .261 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (558 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox are eighth in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
- Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.318).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, June 1, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Sale has collected five quality starts this season.
- Sale heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Cox
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Patrick Corbin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.