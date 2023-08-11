Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Tigers on August 11, 2023
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Rafael Devers, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 108 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.330/.511 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 96 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .224/.304/.403 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 9
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 27 RBI (92 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .301/.365/.474 on the year.
- Greene brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
