Reese McGuire -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has nine doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .267.

McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this year (23 of 45), with at least two hits eight times (17.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 45 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 24.4% of his games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 20.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .284 AVG .245 .294 OBP .317 .373 SLG .358 6 XBH 4 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 16/1 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings