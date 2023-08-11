The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .266 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.

Refsnyder has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in 19 games this year (30.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%).

In 27.4% of his games this season (17 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .274 AVG .259 .386 OBP .394 .342 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 20/11 K/BB 18/16 2 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings