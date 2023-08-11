Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Tarik Skubal) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 51 walks.
- He ranks 88th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 57 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Casas has had an RBI in 29 games this season (28.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.263
|AVG
|.241
|.383
|OBP
|.319
|.469
|SLG
|.488
|17
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|11
|20
|RBI
|22
|44/32
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.67, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
