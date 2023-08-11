Luis Arraez will lead the way for the Miami Marlins (60-56) on Friday, August 11, when they clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (59-56) at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-145). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-6, 3.52 ERA) vs Randy Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have a record of 23-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (79.3% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 1-3 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 14, or 38.9%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+170) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+290) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

