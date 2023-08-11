Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 48 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .270/.336/.444 on the year.

Torres will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 21 home runs, 49 walks and 44 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .284/.414/.635 slash line on the year.

Judge enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Luzardo Stats

Jesus Luzardo (8-6) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.

In 23 starts, Luzardo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 4 5.1 6 4 4 8 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 30 4.2 7 4 4 3 3 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 7.0 4 1 1 13 2 at Cardinals Jul. 17 4.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 6.1 4 2 2 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Randy Vasquez's player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.