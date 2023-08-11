Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Marlins on August 11, 2023
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 48 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .270/.336/.444 on the year.
- Torres will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 6
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 21 home runs, 49 walks and 44 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .284/.414/.635 slash line on the year.
- Judge enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Luzardo Stats
- Jesus Luzardo (8-6) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 24th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.
- In 23 starts, Luzardo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|8
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 30
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
