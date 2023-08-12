Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Aaron Judge -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .285 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.
- Judge is batting .313 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), with two or more RBI 13 times (21.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (59.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.213
|AVG
|.380
|.338
|OBP
|.517
|.434
|SLG
|.924
|11
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|26
|46/24
|K/BB
|29/27
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.34), 27th in WHIP (1.205), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.