Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .248 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 56.0% of his games this season (47 of 84), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.0%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has driven home a run in 18 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 34 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.285
|AVG
|.206
|.333
|OBP
|.265
|.451
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|47/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|4
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Manning (3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
