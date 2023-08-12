Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- batting .263 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has eight doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks while batting .208.
- In 57.6% of his 66 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 25 games this season (37.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.198
|AVG
|.218
|.271
|OBP
|.290
|.437
|SLG
|.487
|12
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|21
|32/12
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (4-10) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.34 ERA ranks 44th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
