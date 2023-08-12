Gleyber Torres -- hitting .436 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 118 hits and an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 64th in slugging.

Torres will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last outings.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (28.1%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those games (13.2%).

He has scored in 49 games this season (43.0%), including 12 multi-run games (10.5%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 50 .271 AVG .272 .349 OBP .323 .480 SLG .408 22 XBH 16 13 HR 5 30 RBI 19 35/28 K/BB 33/17 7 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings