Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- hitting .436 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 118 hits and an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 64th in slugging.
- Torres will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last outings.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 84 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (28.1%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those games (13.2%).
- He has scored in 49 games this season (43.0%), including 12 multi-run games (10.5%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.272
|.349
|OBP
|.323
|.480
|SLG
|.408
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|35/28
|K/BB
|33/17
|7
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.34), 27th in WHIP (1.205), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
